Matt and Jayda’s Ecuador Gospel Mission

Goal:
USD $4,200
Raised:
USD $2,050
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Gullion
Matt and Jayda are headed to Ecuador, August 17-24th, to reach children and families with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We will provide for the spiritual and physical needs of those in Montanita. We are asking that you help us cover travel expenses and ministry needs of this mission. Any contribution is greatly appreciated!
We will have you in our prayers while you and Jayda spread God's word
Thank you for all you have done in my life Matt! You have been a mentor and father figure to me all my life, from my Wednesday night youth pastor to my favorite pastor. Love you brother!
May God bless your willingness to follow your servants heard
Have a great trip!
January 9th, 2025
Supporters and Co-Laborers in Christ,
This thank you is long overdo. We came home to a very turbulent season of life and then the holiday season consumed our time.
I wanted to share with you that Jayda and I are giving an Ecuador Mission update at Harvest Community Church this Sunday, January 12, at 10am. (2505 Fallston Rd Fallston, MD 21047)
We are so thankful for the outpouring of your support that sent us to take the Gospel “to the ends of the earth”. This is an opportunity to hear what God did through us, around us, and in us. God was so good on this trip. We still miss being there.
Here is their FB page for live streaming:
https://www.facebook.com/share/19bsic7mfH/?mibextid=wwXIfr
I will also attempt to attach files here after we share at Harvest.
In all, I know there were several salvations. One particular soul is Antonio, an adult in the town of San Jose.
Again, thank you so much for your support. And, please accept my sincere apologies for the length of time thanking you. You have not been forgotten, neither by me or the Lord for your kindness and faithfulness.
Not I, but Christ.
Matt Gullion
