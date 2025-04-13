Guatemala Missions

Join us on our heartfelt journey to Guatemala as we embark on a mission dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those in need. Together with my two sons, my mom, and a few friends, we will share hope, love, and support by teaching children how much Jesus loves them, ministering to the female police officers, and providing nourishment to workers at the local garbage dump. Your generous contributions will help us cover travel expenses, supplies, and resources needed for our outreach efforts. Together, we can uplift communities, spread compassion, and create lasting connections. Thank you for sewing into God’s work in Guatemala!