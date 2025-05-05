Supporting the Family of Joan Jamison

As most of you know, my mother in-law Joan Jamison was involved in a tragic accident on April 7th, 2025. Joan suffered a traumatic brain injury which has left her unable to make decisions for herself. Her daughters, Kellie and Christine, have spent the last month by her side while she recovers, all while trying to keep Joan's affairs in order. Joan is making progress, but it will take time. Joan may be in a rehabilitation for up to a year or longer, and her daughters need guardianship in order to pay her bills, access medical records, and keep everything in order while she recovers.

The legals fees to obtain a guardianship are $3,500 dollars. Kellie and Christine are unable to pay out of pocket for this expense at this time. They would appreciate any donations.