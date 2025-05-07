Guadalupe River Flooding

Flash floods in Texas tragically claimed the lives of at least 110 people over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, leaving many families heartbroken and searching for loved ones. Among the missing are campers from Camp Mystic, where the devastating floods took the lives of at least 27 girls and counselors.



The Guadalupe River, located west of Austin and northwest of San Antonio, has been the scene of unimaginable loss. As rescue teams work tirelessly to locate those still unaccounted for, many are questioning whether officials were adequately prepared for such a catastrophic event and how quickly they responded to the unfolding crisis.



Here's what you should know about the flooding, the severe weather that caused it, and the ongoing efforts to find and identify victims.



This disaster struck at an unfortunate time, hitting during a long holiday weekend when many were asleep, unaware of the danger. The Texas Hill Country is particularly vulnerable to flash floods, with its dry, compacted soil that allows rain to rush across the surface instead of soaking in. The region's steep hills and cliffs, known as the Balcones Escarpment, also contribute to the severity of flooding when heavy rains occur.

Please feel free to donate to this fund to help the survivors and families who have lost love ones and belongings rebuild.