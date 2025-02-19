Building a Home Base for Faith and Leadership

America is unraveling, and too many are blind to it.

I have spent more than 40 years confronting poverty, addiction, human trafficking, and the deep suffering in our world—not from a distance, but in the flesh .

I have walked this path alongside the marginalized, the forgotten, and the lost. I have taught, ministered, and fought for those who had no one else to fight for them.



Now, I am at my own crossroads.

• I have endured homelessness, violence, and life-threatening illness—yet I am still here.

• I have spoken truth that many do not want to hear—and have been cast out because of it.

• I have given everything to awaken people to what is really happening—and now I need support to continue this work.

This is bigger than me. This is a mission.

Why This Matters

I am not asking for charity.

I am asking for partners in building something greater than ourselves.

The world needs a home base for conscious faith, leadership, and solutions—a place where those who see beyond the illusion can come together to create something new.

But right now, I have no base. No shelter. No resources to continue my work.

How You Can Help

💠 $25,000 Immediate Goal – This will secure stable housing, food, and transportation, so I can focus on leading and teaching without distraction.

💠 $100,000+ Long-Term Goal – This will allow me to establish a home base for faith and leadership, create digital resources, and expand my outreach to serve those affected by poverty, addiction, and spiritual disconnection.

Every contribution—no matter the amount—is an investment in a future where faith, leadership, and action are not just words, but a way of life.

This is not about survival.

This is about building.

Thank you for your consideration, prayers, donations, and for standing with me in One Solitary Life. 🕊️