Legal Defense for the Groth Family

As a community, we are working together to help provide legal representation and qualified defense for the Groth family as they respond to recent events.

This burden has placed unexpected financial demand on their family. As their community, we are able to tangibly help them by contributing financially to the cost of this defense.

Our goal is to raise $35,000. All funds will go directly towards hiring experienced attorneys who can help the Groth family navigate the legal system, restore their family, and protect their rights.

Thank you for your generosity, encouragement - and most importantly - your prayer. As their community, we can help make sure the Groth family receives the legal defense they need.

Above all else, we ask for you to pray for their family: for encouragement, wisdom, a speedy and favorable resolution, and that God would bring himself glory through this difficult situation.

Thank you for helping.

