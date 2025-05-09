Campaign Image

Grillin for a Cause

Goal:

 USD $3,300

Raised:

 USD $3,700

Campaign created by Darell Smith

Campaign funds will be received by Darell Smith

Grillin for a Cause

MATCHING FUNDS CHALLENGE:

Hello, my name is Darell, and I’ve been blessed with a matching fund challenge of $3,300 to purchase a new grill—just like the one in the picture! Every dollar raised, up to $3,300, will be matched dollar for dollar, allowing me to reach the full amount needed for this vital addition.  

WHY THIS GRILL MATTERS:

In I Samuel 17:29 David says, "Is there not a cause"? For several years I have been compelled by the cause and the calling—to provide meals for houseless individuals and families in Dallas, using food as a way to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. These meals are more than just nourishment; they are tangible expressions of God’s love in action.  

From homemade chicken noodle soup to warm spirits in the winter, to fried chicken, pizza, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, and more in the summer, I’ve been able to serve around 80-100 people per event—every single week. With this new, larger grill, I’ll be able to cook even more food and serve even more people, expanding the reach of this mission of compassion.  

I invite you to be part of this journey. Your support—whether through donations, prayers, or simply spreading the word—will make an incredible impact. Thank you for helping me bring warmth, nourishment, and God’s love to those in need.  

Let’s make this happen together!  

Darell A. Smith

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Docere Fitness
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Candy Murphy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Diane Harmon
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Brenda Fry
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless your work you are doing!

Darell Smith
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Connie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God richly bless your ministry!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Jehova Jirah…God will provide!

Kaedin Rust
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Diana and Richard
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for all you do!

Cashton
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Andrew Erickson
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Narvia McDaniel
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Morgan Turley
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings to you and your ministry!

Makenzie Dunn
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Devin Dunn
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

I love the amazing work you do! Keep it up!

Tracey Farris-Wroblski
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Grillin' for God ~ love my Dallas peeps.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo