Grillin for a Cause

MATCHING FUNDS CHALLENGE:

Hello, my name is Darell, and I’ve been blessed with a matching fund challenge of $3,300 to purchase a new grill—just like the one in the picture! Every dollar raised, up to $3,300, will be matched dollar for dollar, allowing me to reach the full amount needed for this vital addition.

WHY THIS GRILL MATTERS:

In I Samuel 17:29 David says, "Is there not a cause"? For several years I have been compelled by the cause and the calling—to provide meals for houseless individuals and families in Dallas, using food as a way to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. These meals are more than just nourishment; they are tangible expressions of God’s love in action.

From homemade chicken noodle soup to warm spirits in the winter, to fried chicken, pizza, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, and more in the summer, I’ve been able to serve around 80-100 people per event—every single week. With this new, larger grill, I’ll be able to cook even more food and serve even more people, expanding the reach of this mission of compassion.

I invite you to be part of this journey. Your support—whether through donations, prayers, or simply spreading the word—will make an incredible impact. Thank you for helping me bring warmth, nourishment, and God’s love to those in need.

Let’s make this happen together!

Darell A. Smith