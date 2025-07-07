Campaign Image

Grieving Parents' Hearts - Healing Through Love

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,170

Campaign created by Tamara Verjan

Campaign funds will be received by Tamara Verjan

Grieving Parents' Hearts - Healing Through Love

🌟 Our Story Begins in Heartbreak and Hope 🌟

A few days ago, our hearts were shattered. Baby Griffin, just six weeks old, took his last breaths, leaving behind a world he'd never get to explore or experience. For Brent and Catie, the unimaginable became their reality—a devastating loss that no parent should ever have to bear. 💔

As they navigate through this unfathomable grief, another mountain looms large in front of them: financial hardship. Funerals are expensive, bills don't stop piling up just because a baby is gone, - every unexpected cost feels like an insult to their unimaginable loss. 💸

But here’s where you come in, dear friends and family . Brent and Catie aren’t asking for much – they need your help. Their goal is simple yet profound: raising $5000 will alleviate some of the financial strain during this devastating time. It's a small gesture that could mean so much to them. 💪

Imagine if you could ease their burden just by sharing their story, liking it on social media or contributing what you can? Every dollar counts and every act of kindness helps keep them afloat in these trying times. Their dream is not only about covering expenses but also finding some comfort amidst chaos – knowing that they're supported by loved ones like us makes all the difference.

"In our darkest hour, your support shines brighter than any light we had left." - Brent & Catie 🌈

Remembering Baby Griffin isn’t just about remembering a baby who touched so many lives in his brief journey; it's also about standing together with those who need us the most. Today, let's choose love over sorrow – kindness over hardship. Let’s ensure that even as life deals them blows beyond measure, they know they aren’t alone.

With all our hearts and souls, we invite you to be a part of this journey. Every share is a hug from afar; every donation is proof that humanity still believes in the power of compassion over tragedy. 💖

Let's come together for Brent & Catie during one of their most painful chapters – let’s help them find some solace amidst sorrow by taking away financial stress so they can focus solely on healing and remembrance. This isn’t just about money; it’s about love extended across the miles, hearts knitted in shared pain yet bound by unwavering support.

Will you join us? Will you be there for Brent & Catie when they need us most? Your actions today could make their tomorrow a little brighter. 🌟

Thank you for being part of this incredible journey that begins and ends with love, compassion, and community strength! 🙏✨

Recent Donations
Show:
Brittany Beck
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Kahla Graham
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

So sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Sarah Brinegar
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Colleen
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

My deepest sympathies are with you all. I love you all so much.

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
8 days ago

Tatiana Irala
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Rachel
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Brooke Cardona
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Sending hugs and prayers. Praying The Lord would comfort your family and provide peace and healing. Thinking of you all. ❤️

David Deana Einsporn
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

May God hold you in his arms and comfort you in your time of need. I am so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you.

Kimberly Papale
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Sending your family prayers of strength as you navigate this devastating loss. The love you have for your son will get you through each day, he will always be with you.

Tara Belcher
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

May you be comforted by the love of family and friends.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

"He heals the brokenhearted And binds up their wounds." Psalm 147:3 Praying for peace and comfort ❤️

Linda Long
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Missy
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

May you continue to inspire us: To enter each day with a generous heart. To serve the call of courage and love Until we see your beautiful face again In that land where there is no more separation, Where all tears will be wiped from our mind, And where we will never lose you again. John O’Donahue

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Donna How
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

You all will be in my prayers!

Kate Hurt
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

I'm so sorry for your loss!

Erin Craig
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo