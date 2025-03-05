Gregorys Memorial Fund

Raised:
Support for Gregory’s Family & Final Arrangements
We are heartbroken over the loss of Gregory and want to honor his life by supporting his beloved life partner and his three children. This fundraiser will help cover after-life arrangements, a celebration of life, and legal expenses, including probate and estate-related costs.
Your contributions will ensure that Gregory’s wishes are honored and that his loved ones receive the support they need during this difficult time. Any donation, big or small, is deeply appreciated. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing.
My heart goes out to you and the family in this difficult time.
