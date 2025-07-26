Campaign Image

Supporting the Stewart Family

 USD $6,750

Campaign created by Sarah Robinson

Campaign funds will be received by Lynn Stewart

Supporting the Stewart Family

With heavy hearts, we share the news of Greg Stewart's passing. He was a cherished husband, father, and friend whose memory will remain with us always.

Many of you have inquired about ways to support Lynn and their children during this challenging time. For those who feel moved to help with a financial contribution, a fund has been set up to assist with upcoming expenses. Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly to supporting the Stewart family as they navigate this difficult period.


Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

You are all in our prayers.

Sarah Harden
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Zach and Shawn Irby
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

Praying for you all!

Terri Winkler
$ 100.00 USD
8 hours ago

Praying for you all!

The Sapko Family
$ 100.00 USD
11 hours ago

While we rejoice in the hope of the Glory of God, know Greg is in the presence of our Lord and Savior, we mourn with you at the loss of your Husband and Father. We are praying for all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
12 hours ago

We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 hours ago

We are praying for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 hours ago

Your Rodeo Bible Camp Fanily is praying for you.

Brian and Nikki Stewart
$ 75.00 USD
15 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

B J Cayer
$ 75.00 USD
15 hours ago

We're so sorry for your loss ❤️

The Stifel Family
$ 50.00 USD
16 hours ago

Praying for your family daily! We are here if you need anything!

Rachel Davis
$ 100.00 USD
16 hours ago

I am praying for you all through this terrible tragedy. God is with you, just lean fully on him. ♥️🙏♥️

Linda
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Seth Petrofsky
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

Praying for you and your family.

Amanda Nichols
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

I’m so sorry for your loss.

Esther Schieffer
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

