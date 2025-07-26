Raised:
USD $6,750
Campaign funds will be received by Lynn Stewart
With heavy hearts, we share the news of Greg Stewart's passing. He was a cherished husband, father, and friend whose memory will remain with us always.
Many of you have inquired about ways to support Lynn and their children during this challenging time. For those who feel moved to help with a financial contribution, a fund has been set up to assist with upcoming expenses. Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly to supporting the Stewart family as they navigate this difficult period.
You are all in our prayers.
Praying for you all!
While we rejoice in the hope of the Glory of God, know Greg is in the presence of our Lord and Savior, we mourn with you at the loss of your Husband and Father. We are praying for all of you.
We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all during this difficult time.
We are praying for you all.
Your Rodeo Bible Camp Fanily is praying for you.
We're so sorry for your loss ❤️
Praying for your family daily! We are here if you need anything!
I am praying for you all through this terrible tragedy. God is with you, just lean fully on him. ♥️🙏♥️
♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Praying for you and your family.
I’m so sorry for your loss.
