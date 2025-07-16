Being Part of Graysons 3rd Chance of Life

Grayson is only 4 years old, full of life, love, and the sweetest personality. On Tuesday night, he suddenly began straining to pee and seemed very unwell. We rushed him to the Emergency Vet in Bel Air, where we were told he had a urinary obstruction. Due to a high volume of critical patients, we were advised to head to another ER for faster treatment. Fearing every second counted, we drove straight to Hunt Valley Pet ER.

There, we learned that Grayson was severely obstructed and needed immediate catheterization to flush out the crystals. Without hesitation, we signed off on treatment, a $5,000 bill, just to save his life. He spent three days in the hospital and finally came home Friday night with pain medication.

But by Monday morning, our concerns returned. Grayson wasn’t acting quite right. We took him back to the Bel Air ER, where they checked him and told us his bladder was small and he was not obstructed, so we brought him home to monitor him closely. All day, he rested, played a little, ate food and drank water.

Then Tuesday evening hit. Grayson took a turn for the worse, he was no longer eating and developed a stuffy nose. We rushed him to the Hunt Valley ER. After evaluation, we were told he was obstructed again. He needed the same emergency treatment, another catheterization. And just like that, another $5,000 bill.

Euthanasia was mentioned, but that was never an option. Grayson is family. We will always choose life, no matter the cost.

He’s still at the ER now, and we’re bracing for another long, emotional few days. Meanwhile, the financial burden has hit us hard $10,000 and rising.

I’ve always done my best to give, whether it’s through gifts, donations, or showing up for others’ fundraisers. I don’t think I have ever asked for help, but right now, I’m in a place where I need to. This time, I’m the one asking.

If you’re able to spare anything, no matter how small, it would mean the world to us. Every dollar goes directly toward Grayson’s medical bills. By donating, you become part of giving him a real chance at life, and we will forever be grateful for your kindness.