Grassroots vs SB494 THCA & Flower Ban

Dear Community,





At Grassroots Association, we’re taking a stand against the unjust and illegal provisions of Georgia’s SB494 bill. This legislation has stripped THCA products—including flower, edibles (beyond just gummies), and drinks exceeding 10mg per 12 ounces—from the shelves of your favorite retailers, disrupting access to these goods without fair justification.





To fight back, we’re raising $10,000 to retain legal counsel and file an injunction against the State of Georgia and the Department of Agriculture. Our goal is clear: reverse this overreach and restore these products to the market as swiftly as possible. The moment we file the injunction, retailers can immediately resume stocking and selling these products while we await a court verdict—meaning your support can help get them back on shelves even before the legal battle is fully resolved. The faster we reach our funding target, the sooner we can make this happen.





We humbly ask for your support in this critical effort. Every contribution brings us closer to protecting your rights and preserving access to the products you value. Please join us in this cause—donate today and help us hit the ground running.

Thank you for standing with us.





Sincerely,

Scotty Ellison & the rest of the Hemp and Cannabis community

