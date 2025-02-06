Campaign Image

The Clark Family

Goal:

 USD $800

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Dian De Silva

The Clark Family

Please help Grant Clark and his family. They are currently experiencing a financial burden. The debt has caused their phones to be shut off. This fund will help relieve them of the burden by simply paying for their phone bill, so Grant and his wife can communicate with each other and better take care of their 1 year old son. 


Anything helps, thank you so much!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
50 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
3 days ago

Team 1P
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo