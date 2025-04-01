Grace and Truth Church Catania Mission

Hello!

Thank you for your interest in ECBC’s continued partnership with Grace and Truth Church in Catania! We are so excited to not only head back there this summer, but also to support this baptist island in a sea of Catholic legalism. On the island of Sicily only 0.65% people believe in a protestant tradition, and church attendance is at a record low. In the words of Sarah Fortuna, daughter of the local pastor of Grace and Truth Church, “Sicily is in need of revival,”. Yet, as is always seen in places of spiritual lostness, God is moving, and moving powerfully! Over the last two years that East Cooper has partnered with Grace and Truth, that little church has gone from a dozen believers, to having more than 80 kids attend their VBS camp last summer, and saw the families of those children coming to church events in the afternoons and evenings. They have seen their church building morph from a rented and temporary space, to their very own place of worship which is theirs for both praising God, teaching of scripture, and communal gatherings. Last year I was blessed to go on the first short term mission trip of my life and through God’s grace, as well as the prayers and support of this community, hope to return this year. This year a similar team of 14 under the leadership of ECBC shepherding pastor Steve Tuck, is heading back to minister to over 120 kids and their families this summer. So pray, pray for our brothers and sisters already there, and for those not yet Christians waiting to be raised to new life in Christ. Pray for our team and IMB partners, and if you feel led to, please enable us through a donation!

Our impact there is being felt, and felt strongly, and we want to be able to continue supporting this metaphorical as well as physical island church, as they say across the pond, Viva Catania!

So from our whole team, thank you, and the Lord bless you and keep you.

Sincerely,

Will Perkins