Supporting Grace Romans Wrestling Tournaments

Hello everyone,

My name is Grace Romans, and I am reaching out to you with an exciting opportunity to support my journey in wrestling. As I finish my junior year at Allen High School in Texas, I am proud to be the team captain of our nationally ranked team, currently sitting at number 7. Wrestling has been a significant part of my life, and I am dedicated to leading by example through consistency and resilience.

This spring and summer, I have the incredible chance to compete in several prestigious tournaments, including the USMC Women’s Nationals in Spokane, Washington, with the hopes of making the world’s team, Junior Duals in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Fargo Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, and the Super 32 in North Carolina. Each of these tournaments is a crucial step in my wrestling career, but they come with significant travel and hotel expenses, totaling around $1,500 or more per tournament.

I am passionate about wrestling and committed to being a positive role model for my teammates and community. Competing at these tournaments will not only help me grow as an athlete but also bring me closer to achieving my dreams of representing our country on the world stage.

I am humbly asking for your support to help cover the costs of these tournaments. Your contributions will go directly towards travel, lodging, and other essential expenses, allowing me to focus on training and competing at my best. Every little bit helps, and your generosity will make a tremendous difference in my journey.

Thank you for considering supporting me. Together, we can make this dream a reality and show the world what dedication, hard work, and community support can achieve.

Let’s go for gold!

Sincerely, Grace Romans