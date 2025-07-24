Grace's Battle - Urgent Care Fund

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $5,755
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Morrison
Our beloved friend Grace Morrison has been courageously battling progressive long COVID for the past three years. For the last nine months, she has been completely bedridden, living in a trailer while detoxing from severe toxic mold poisoning that was discovered in her home. Though she began to show signs of improvement, her health has recently taken a devastating turn.
Grace is now in critical condition. Her adrenal glands are failing, and she is surviving on emergency doses of hydrocortisone to remain stable. She is nonverbal and unable to tolerate light, sound, touch, movement, or even the presence of another person in the trailer. The level of suffering she is enduring is unimaginable, yet she continues to fight with everything she has.
Most of Grace’s medical care is not covered by insurance, and the financial burden has become overwhelming. On top of this, Grace is a devoted choir teacher and was on medical leave last year—but now faces the heartbreaking reality that if she cannot return when school starts in two weeks, she will lose the job she loves so dearly.
Grace is a radiant soul—kind, faithful, passionate about music, and endlessly devoted to her students and community. She has spent her life pouring love into others, and now she needs us to pour that love back into her.
We are asking for your help to cover Grace’s ongoing medical expenses, specialized treatments, and basic living needs while she fights for her life. No donation is too small. And above all, we humbly ask for your prayers—that the Lord would bring healing, mercy, and provision to her body, mind, and spirit.
Please share this page widely. Let’s surround Grace with the love, support, and hope she so deeply deserves.
Ms. Morrison, Thank you for everything and we love you and are always praying for you!!!!!
Praying without ceasing
Sending healing thoughts. Thank you for always welcoming my students into your classes. ❤️
My thoughts and prayers go out to you Ms.Morrison I miss you so much and I am very concerned and saddened to hear about your current state and I hope this amount helps in some way I’m sorry it’s little but I hope it helps
From someone who almost died from Mold and Heavy Metals toxicity- Grace needs to get into Quantum Functional Medicine in Carlsbad, they can do chelating IV’s which will detox. Call them and get her in there as fast as possible
Grace, We heard about your struggles via Bree Peters, a longtime friend. While I don't recall meeting you, I was on staff at San Diego Christian College for ten years, possibly while you were in attendance. Your campaign manager, Elyse Darrow, also appears to share a number of friends with us from PLNU. Please know that you are in our prayers. Vic Conner
Prayers 🙏
The grace of our Lord and Savior give you strength for the battle.❤️
Sending many prayers.
Sending thoughts and prayers
May God be with you during this time
I pray that God will provide you with his healing touch and give you the strength and patience to recover from this illness. You were the best choir teacher I could’ve asked for! Much love 💗.
