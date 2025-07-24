Grace's Battle - Urgent Care Fund

Our beloved friend Grace Morrison has been courageously battling progressive long COVID for the past three years. For the last nine months, she has been completely bedridden, living in a trailer while detoxing from severe toxic mold poisoning that was discovered in her home. Though she began to show signs of improvement, her health has recently taken a devastating turn.

Grace is now in critical condition. Her adrenal glands are failing, and she is surviving on emergency doses of hydrocortisone to remain stable. She is nonverbal and unable to tolerate light, sound, touch, movement, or even the presence of another person in the trailer. The level of suffering she is enduring is unimaginable, yet she continues to fight with everything she has.

Most of Grace’s medical care is not covered by insurance, and the financial burden has become overwhelming. On top of this, Grace is a devoted choir teacher and was on medical leave last year—but now faces the heartbreaking reality that if she cannot return when school starts in two weeks, she will lose the job she loves so dearly.

Grace is a radiant soul—kind, faithful, passionate about music, and endlessly devoted to her students and community. She has spent her life pouring love into others, and now she needs us to pour that love back into her.

We are asking for your help to cover Grace’s ongoing medical expenses, specialized treatments, and basic living needs while she fights for her life. No donation is too small. And above all, we humbly ask for your prayers—that the Lord would bring healing, mercy, and provision to her body, mind, and spirit.

Please share this page widely. Let’s surround Grace with the love, support, and hope she so deeply deserves.



