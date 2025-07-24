Campaign Image

Grace's Battle - Urgent Care Fund

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $5,755

Campaign created by Elyse Darrow

Campaign funds will be received by Grace Morrison

Grace's Battle - Urgent Care Fund

Our beloved friend Grace Morrison has been courageously battling progressive long COVID for the past three years. For the last nine months, she has been completely bedridden, living in a trailer while detoxing from severe toxic mold poisoning that was discovered in her home. Though she began to show signs of improvement, her health has recently taken a devastating turn.

Grace is now in critical condition. Her adrenal glands are failing, and she is surviving on emergency doses of hydrocortisone to remain stable. She is nonverbal and unable to tolerate light, sound, touch, movement, or even the presence of another person in the trailer. The level of suffering she is enduring is unimaginable, yet she continues to fight with everything she has.

Most of Grace’s medical care is not covered by insurance, and the financial burden has become overwhelming. On top of this, Grace is a devoted choir teacher and was on medical leave last year—but now faces the heartbreaking reality that if she cannot return when school starts in two weeks, she will lose the job she loves so dearly.

Grace is a radiant soul—kind, faithful, passionate about music, and endlessly devoted to her students and community. She has spent her life pouring love into others, and now she needs us to pour that love back into her.

We are asking for your help to cover Grace’s ongoing medical expenses, specialized treatments, and basic living needs while she fights for her life. No donation is too small. And above all, we humbly ask for your prayers—that the Lord would bring healing, mercy, and provision to her body, mind, and spirit.

Please share this page widely. Let’s surround Grace with the love, support, and hope she so deeply deserves.


Recent Donations
Ethan Sedino
$ 100.00 USD
6 minutes ago

Ms. Morrison, Thank you for everything and we love you and are always praying for you!!!!!

Trisha
$ 40.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Fernando Casas
$ 30.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Ashley Collins
$ 200.00 USD
41 minutes ago

Praying without ceasing

Kristina Van Houten
$ 25.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Sending healing thoughts. Thank you for always welcoming my students into your classes. ❤️

Hadrian Barrera
$ 20.00 USD
2 hours ago

My thoughts and prayers go out to you Ms.Morrison I miss you so much and I am very concerned and saddened to hear about your current state and I hope this amount helps in some way I’m sorry it’s little but I hope it helps

Marti montrose
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Nate
$ 2000.00 USD
5 hours ago

From someone who almost died from Mold and Heavy Metals toxicity- Grace needs to get into Quantum Functional Medicine in Carlsbad, they can do chelating IV’s which will detox. Call them and get her in there as fast as possible

Vic and Kathy Conner
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

Grace, We heard about your struggles via Bree Peters, a longtime friend. While I don't recall meeting you, I was on staff at San Diego Christian College for ten years, possibly while you were in attendance. Your campaign manager, Elyse Darrow, also appears to share a number of friends with us from PLNU. Please know that you are in our prayers. Vic Conner

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
12 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 hours ago

Brenda Martin
$ 30.00 USD
12 hours ago

Prayers 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 hours ago

The grace of our Lord and Savior give you strength for the battle.❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Sending many prayers.

Thurston Family
$ 100.00 USD
14 hours ago

Sending thoughts and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 hours ago

May God be with you during this time

Jessie R
$ 15.00 USD
18 hours ago

Nevaeh Harrison
$ 10.00 USD
22 hours ago

I pray that God will provide you with his healing touch and give you the strength and patience to recover from this illness. You were the best choir teacher I could’ve asked for! Much love 💗.

Jennifer Oliver
$ 50.00 USD
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

