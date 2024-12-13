Campaign Image
Help the Goree’s after their house burned down

Campaign created by Kristin Shinn

Campaign funds will be received by Maleia Goree

Help the Goree’s after their house burned down

On Thursday afternoon, December 12th the Goree experienced a devastating house fire  in the rental home they moved into less than 3 weeks ago. Praise God they are all safe but now they are without a home, without their belongings and out all of the money they just used to move into this home. 

The money you give will go toward helping them with a deposit for a new place, new furniture, and living expenses while they figure out what to do. 

Recent Donations
Jerrod Packard
$ 250.00 USD
4 days ago

Mama Wanda
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

I love you. You will be made whole.

Terry and Karen Steen
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Ruth and Norbert
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Lori Rolleri
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for God to do bless your family like only He can.

Kristi Spangler
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Teri and Pete Hernandez
$ 90.00 USD
26 days ago

We are so sorry that this tragedy has occurred. Especially so close to Christmas. We love you, Pete and Teri

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
26 days ago

Thoughts and prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
27 days ago

Father God, thank you for the safety and protection over the Goree family. We thank you, in advance, for the provision You will provide and Your wonderous goodness. It is proclaimed in the mighty name Jesus. Amen.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

May God richly bless you as you continue to glorify and honor Him.

Andrea Daniel
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Sent with Love ❤️

I See You and Care
$ 1000.00 USD
29 days ago

The Smyths
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Your family is a blessing to ours and the church family as a whole! We love you!

Anonymous
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Can’t wait to see what the lord gonna bless you with!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

The Dwyers
$ 300.00 USD
30 days ago

Will and gretta
$ 500.00 USD
30 days ago

Feeling so devastated for you guys. You’re in our hearts and prayers. How can we help?

