Help the Goree’s after their house burned down

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $8,835
On Thursday afternoon, December 12th the Goree experienced a devastating house fire in the rental home they moved into less than 3 weeks ago. Praise God they are all safe but now they are without a home, without their belongings and out all of the money they just used to move into this home.
The money you give will go toward helping them with a deposit for a new place, new furniture, and living expenses while they figure out what to do.
I love you. You will be made whole.
Praying for God to do bless your family like only He can.
We are so sorry that this tragedy has occurred. Especially so close to Christmas. We love you, Pete and Teri
Thoughts and prayers!
Father God, thank you for the safety and protection over the Goree family. We thank you, in advance, for the provision You will provide and Your wonderous goodness. It is proclaimed in the mighty name Jesus. Amen.
May God richly bless you as you continue to glorify and honor Him.
Sent with Love ❤️
Your family is a blessing to ours and the church family as a whole! We love you!
Can’t wait to see what the lord gonna bless you with!
Feeling so devastated for you guys. You’re in our hearts and prayers. How can we help?
