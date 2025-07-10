On July 4th, The Gordon family—Jennifer (mom), Jonathon (12th grade), Josephine (11th grade), Juliana (8th grade), and Joshua (7th grade)— lost almost everything and now face the challenge of rebuilding.

A devastating fire, sparked by a neighbor’s smoker BBQ, engulfed their apartment complex. The fire spread rapidly from a fence to the building’s attic, destroying their home. Thanks to the quick thinking of the youngest Gordon, Joshua noticed smoke and alerted his siblings, ensuring their safe evacuation, but sadly, they lost everything.



They are temporarily staying with family but very much need support in this time. Jennifer is a single mom and currently works two jobs to provide for her family. Urgent needs include financial support for essentials like housing, clothing, and school supplies for the kids. They also need five twin beds for future housing.

Please consider a donation to help the Gordons recover in this sudden and tragic crisis and/or share this message to rally our community. Every contribution makes a difference! Thank you so much!