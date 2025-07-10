Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,830
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Gordon
On July 4th, The Gordon family—Jennifer (mom), Jonathon (12th grade), Josephine (11th grade), Juliana (8th grade), and Joshua (7th grade)— lost almost everything and now face the challenge of rebuilding.
A devastating fire, sparked by a neighbor’s smoker BBQ, engulfed their apartment complex. The fire spread rapidly from a fence to the building’s attic, destroying their home. Thanks to the quick thinking of the youngest Gordon, Joshua noticed smoke and alerted his siblings, ensuring their safe evacuation, but sadly, they lost everything.
They are temporarily staying with family but very much need support in this time. Jennifer is a single mom and currently works two jobs to provide for her family. Urgent needs include financial support for essentials like housing, clothing, and school supplies for the kids. They also need five twin beds for future housing.
Please consider a donation to help the Gordons recover in this sudden and tragic crisis and/or share this message to rally our community. Every contribution makes a difference! Thank you so much!
Dear Gordon Family, I am praising God for keeping you all safe. Know that I am praying and passing word around for assistance. You are not alone, you all hold an especial space in my heart. Sending you my love, hugs and prayers.❤️🫂🙏🙏🙏❤️
Praying 🙏
We are terribly sorry this has happened. Prayers for you all. Always! Love you!
Good luck
Kaye Gordon is part of our Auger Pros family, so by default, all of the Gordons are. We are so terribly sorry to hear of this tragedy that has affected you and you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
I’m praying for your family!
I am so sorry to hear about this. I am sending all my love and prayers for you.
Sending my sincere condolences to your family!
I’m so glad everyone is safe, but can only imagine the devastation and loss you now face. Praying for you all through this difficult time.
