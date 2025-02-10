Gooch Family Mission Trip

Our family has the opportunity to go on a mission trip to serve in Colorado. We will be helping lead students and children in a Vacation Bible School setting and also help minister to members of the surrounding community. We are excited to see what the Lord is going to do through our lives and the lives of those we come in contact with as we take a leap of Faith and follow His commandment to go and tell the world about Him! Our goal of $4000 will take care of travel expenses along with food, lodging and supplies to help at the host church. Will you please consider a small donation in helping us? We appreciate your giving to expand the Kingdom of God and also for your prayers that lives will be changed!