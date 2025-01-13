Support the New Washington Golden Gems

For decades, the New Washington Golden Gems Senior Center has been a haven of connection, support, and joy for our cherished seniors. From daily meals and activities to vital health and wellness services, we have worked hard to ensure that no senior in our community feels alone or forgotten.

In 2025, our center is facing unprecedented challenges. Rising costs and reduced funding have put many of our essential programs at risk. The space that once rang with laughter and shared stories now needs repairs and upgrades to remain safe and welcoming.



Every dollar makes a difference. Whether you can contribute $10, $100, or more, your generosity ensures that the Golden Gems remain a shining light in our community for years to come.

Preserving our center as a safe space where seniors can gather, share meals, and stay active.

