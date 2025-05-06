God's Glory in Exuma

Our Mission Team of Ladies and one Gentleman have been invited to serve and share the Gospel at the FIRST EVER Women's Retreat for local Bahamian Women on the Island of Great Exuma

We will be serving with a local church and a female Evangelist, and the event is extended to the neighboring islands. We will be supporting them at the event by serving, praying with the women, preaching the Word of God and joining them in bringing revival to the Bahamas.

They have asked for our help, and we are answering the call. We are believing for salvations, healings, deliverances, unity and restoration!

Will you support our group in taking Jesus to the Nations? The trip costs $2,000 per person for travel, transfers, accommodations and food. Would you ask the Lord if there's a specific amount He has for you to sow into the Bahamian Island Nation?

We need your prayers for provision, Holy Spirit anointing, guidance, breakthrough and protection against spiritual warfare we may encounter.

"But when He saw the multitudes, He was moved with compassion for them, because they were weary and scattered, like sheep having no shepherd." Matthew 9:36







