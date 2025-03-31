Campaign Image

Support April Mary and Robert

 USD $10,000

 USD $500

Campaign created by Ann Marie Keenan

Campaign funds will be received by April Sullivan

Support April Mary and Robert

April, Mary and Robert are facing by far the biggest emotional challenge of their lives. This is something no family should have to endure. Please lift them up in prayer. Storm heaven. They need every grace from the Lord right now. They are facing large legal fees in obtaining a lawyer and will need general assistance to sort out their situation in the next few weeks. Please help in any financial way you can, even if it is 5 dollars. It will HELP! Please Lord have mercy on this family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
19 minutes ago

We love you. Jesus I Trust in you

