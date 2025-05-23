He just missed Getting to The Chosen

Many of us have kids who have tried or are currently trying to make it on their own. And it can be very challenging, but sometimes help is so appreciated. My wonderful church friend shared with me about one of their sons who is in college on the West Coast while they live here on the East Coast and unable to help him financially. As a student he is juggling his classes, his work as a janitor, and is also struggling to get into acting roles. Please know that this is a wonderful family but they still have younger children at home to care for. Read about their son Timothy:



Timothy B. Flood is #3 of our children. He is in his junior year at John Paul the Great Catholic University in Escondido, CA. https://jpcatholic.edu



He is studying business and acting and has been in a number of shows so far that have aired on Amazon prime and Netflix, and also in some commercials. He currently still has a big need. He is in great need of a reliable car to get him to and from acting jobs as most of them are in LA and he is closer to San Diego. This will be a huge asset to him pursuing his acting career and following God’s will of making and acting in films. A car will give him more opportunities than he has ever had before and a friend's brother is selling his car which he hope to buy.



Also, Timothy did have an opportunity to work on The Chosen this year, however, he was not able to raise enough money to get to Utah before this filming season ended. However, there's next season!! Never lose hope, right? He is still in great need of money to buy a used car and is halfway to his goal. He still needs $1,475. If you can help with $10-20-50, please know that that would help him immensely.



He works part time as a janitor at JP Catholic University, pays for his own food, clothing, acting expenses, and even pays for his own college monthly expenses. He has a lot of grit and determination, but money still only goes so far! Here are his links so you can find out more about him:



Website: https://timothybflood8.godaddysites.com - This also has a copy of his resume.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/timothybflood/

YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/@timothyflood

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/timothy-b-flood-6208a2245/



