Sending the Mihops to Thailand 2025

Greetings!

In June 2025, we will be departing for Chiang Mai, Thailand for 10 days. Our church will be partnering with one of our missions partners, Within Reach Global (https://withinreachglobal.org). We will be trailblazing among some of the world’s most Gospel deprived people groups. Less than .05% of the people in Southeast Asia have ever heard the Gospel of Jesus. As a church, our heart is to reach the unreached with the hope that is found in the Gospel. This is why we are going!

Our church has been praying for an opportunity to participate in an unreached missions’ partnership and this year the Lord has opened a door for us to join them overseas in the field. This is a great opportunity for us to share the love of God with those in desperate spiritual need. Northern Thailand is among one of the least reached parts of Southeast Asia that have no access to a Bible, the Gospel or even a Christian to share the hope of the Gospel with them. We are so excited to visit with the people of Chiang Mai and share the hope we have found in knowing the Lord with them. We will be visiting rural villages and helping the local ministry, Within Reach Global connect with these families in new ways with the desire to create lasting relationships through the truth of the Gospel.

There are two simple ways that you can support our team as we prepare for this trip. Please pray for the team that God has assembled to visit these areas with us. My prayer is that we would encounter opportunities now to help us prepare to best serve and engage with the people we will meet in Thailand. The second is to partner with us financially. We will be raising $8,000 over the next few months for our travel expenses. Our goal is to raise this amount by April 30th.

Thank you for your consideration and I look forward to what God is going to do through this ministry, through your prayers and contributions.

In Christ,

Stephen & Annelise