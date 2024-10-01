Helping Glashower Family Find Housing

Hi. We're Michael & Michelle. We have 5 kids. Due to a problematic landlord not fixing house essentials (leaky pipes, holes in roof and back of cabinet) which caused an extraordinary high utility bill for 4 months, we're now on the streets. We need help to get a roof over our heads. We're a Biblical Christian family. Our children are wise to Satan's wiles.





We know Jesus Christ provides for our needs. We continue to cling to Him.