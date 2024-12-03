Giving for Tex

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $375
Campaign funds will be received by Dillon Pryde
Tex is a a year and 3 month old Tennessee treeing Brindle puppy. He’s a happy go lucky fur ball of energy that loves being outside! He swallowed a foreign object and needs surgery to get it out. Any amount of donation is much appreciated!!
I hope you get help for your good buddy! I love my dogs they are family.
Healthy vibes for Tex!
I hope this helps some. I’m sorry to hear about your pup! I’m praying for him 🙏
Hoping it works out
Prayers for the pup.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.