Campaign Image

Giving for Tex

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $375

Campaign created by Dillon Pryde

Campaign funds will be received by Dillon Pryde

Giving for Tex

Tex is a a year and 3 month old Tennessee treeing Brindle puppy. He’s a happy go lucky fur ball of energy that loves being outside! He swallowed a foreign object and needs surgery to get it out. Any amount of donation is much appreciated!! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope you get help for your good buddy! I love my dogs they are family.

Stacey Leathley
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Elaine
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Healthy vibes for Tex!

Chey
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this helps some. I’m sorry to hear about your pup! I’m praying for him 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hoping it works out

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for the pup.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo