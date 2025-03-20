Give for Goose !

Hey everyone!

I’m sharing this on behalf of Sea Island Stables and our beloved Goose. Last night, Goose—a cherished lesson horse at the barn—was given only a 20% chance of survival. But against all odds, he pulled through, and after his latest vet visit, he now has a 75% chance to recover TG! 🐴💙Goose has a big presence, and I’ll never forget the first day he arrived. At first, I was intimidated, but over time, I saw how gentle and special he truly is. Like so many others at Sea Island, he has helped me overcome fear and build confidence—something I never expected when I first stepped into the barn.

The amount of joy this barn has brought me is unmatched. I started as a volunteer last summer, terrified of horses but eager to help. Sarah and Melissa encouraged me, supported me, and eventually, got me in the saddle. What began as a simple opportunity became one of the best things that has ever happened to me.

So now I want to give back. I’m so grateful for this barn and the powerful impact it has had on my life. It’s more than just a place to ride—it’s a place of growth, healing, and community. Sarah and Melissa have been by Goose’s side for 24 hours straight, running on barely any sleep, doing everything possible to help him heal. Their love and dedication to these horses and their mission is beyond inspiring. Any way that I can give back to encourage and support these girls and Goose, I will.



How You Can Help:



Keeping a barn running takes a lot of effort, and Goose’s vet bills are still adding up as he continues his recovery. If you feel moved to give, any contribution—big or small—would mean the world!! Your support will not only help Goose heal but will also sustain a barn that gives so much through lessons, therapy, and the deep connections we build with these incredible animals.

Thank you for any support—whether it’s a donation, a share, or simply sending love to Goose! 💙

