Giving Back to Rivers of Living Water Ministries

Hi, my name is Omer Dekel and I want to share a story of selfless giving that touched my heart and inspired me to start this campaign.

On Oct 7th a horrible event occurred. Israel was attacked and invaded by Hamas terrorists resulting in the death of over 1,100 and kidnapping of 240 Israelis. We all felt its impact. We’ve all seen friends and neighbors respond differently, some support and many didn’t. We’ve seen terrible treatment of Jewish and Israeli students on campuses while many stood idly and justified it as freedom of speech. They either ignored our pain or blamed us for our troubles. Many of us felt alone and hopeless in our own communities.

In mid-November, I received a message from a friend I met years ago through dirtbike riding. He lives in Elkins, West Virginia (population ~6,800), a place where there are no jews or Israelis (or anywhere in the area). They told me that their church Rivers of Living Water Ministries is in the process of building a new house of prayer. They were horrified by what was going on, had an emergency meeting and decided to take $17,000 of its new construction budget and donate it to help the State of Israel. They said that they felt it was the right thing to do.

I was speechless. I couldn't believe that these people, who barely knew me and my people, would give so generously and selflessly. They didn't have to do it. They could have used the money for their own needs. But they chose to give it to the State of Israel, to strangers, to brothers and sisters in humanity. This was unexpected, honorable, and just the right thing to do. This made me cry tears of gratitude and joy.

I want to thank them for their kindness and generosity. I want to show them that their gesture made a difference. That's why I started this gofundme page. I want to raise $10,000 to donate to Rivers of Living Water Ministries as a thank you for their donation. I want to show them that we appreciate their love and support. I want to show them that we are one family, regardless of our differences.





We have a delegation of Israeli Motorcyclists attending an annual event there in Mid september and would like to present them with the donation.

Please join me in this campaign. Please donate whatever you can and share this story with your friends and family. Please help me honor these amazing people who gave so much to us.

Please help me spread the message of selfless giving.

Thank you for reading and thank you for your generosity.



