Chris's New Beginning

Hi there! My name is Sophia, and I'm raising funds for my best friend Chris, who's currently homeless. He's only 22, and he has never used alcohol or drugs. Chris and his mother were living out of her car, but recently she had a stroke and the car was repossessed. His mother is likely going to be moved to an assisted living facility, leaving Chris completely alone and without a place to call home. Despite the challenges he's facing, Chris is a hard worker and is determined to turn his life around. Your contribution will help Chris secure a deposit and cover his first month's rent, giving him the stability he desperately needs. Any amount you can spare will be greatly appreciated! Let's help Chris get back on his feet and start anew. #ChrisNewBeginning #Homelessness #SecondChance