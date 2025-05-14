Chris's New Beginning

Goal:
Hi there! My name is Sophia, and I'm raising funds for my best friend Chris, who's currently homeless. He's only 22, and he has never used alcohol or drugs. Chris and his mother were living out of her car, but recently she had a stroke and the car was repossessed. His mother is likely going to be moved to an assisted living facility, leaving Chris completely alone and without a place to call home. Despite the challenges he's facing, Chris is a hard worker and is determined to turn his life around. Your contribution will help Chris secure a deposit and cover his first month's rent, giving him the stability he desperately needs. Any amount you can spare will be greatly appreciated! Let's help Chris get back on his feet and start anew. #ChrisNewBeginning #Homelessness #SecondChance
Good luck! Stay strong
Trust in Him at all times, O people; Pour out your heart before Him; God is a refuge for us. -- Psalm 62:8 Chris, praying for you and your Mom.
Won this as at the college; figured this was a better use of it then anything I’d use it on. It takes a special type of person to lift others up like this, and I’m glad that I can help y’all see this through. Good luck 🤟
Will keep you in my thoughts & prayers. Keep working hard and you will overcome this hardship. Jesus is watching over you/his flock.
God is good, keep going!
Chris you are in my prayers. Remember you are a child of God and you are loved by so many. Blessings....
Lots of love and prayers
Good luck! We hope you get back on your feet soon! 🥰
Praying for you Chris on your new beginning.
Good luck my friend. Been there. Keep moving forward.
