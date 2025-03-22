Girkins Family

Clint, a loving husband and devoted father to a sweet preschooler in St. Charles. He is in urgent need of a liver transplant and is now close to the top of the list to receive one. Any day now, he will get the life-changing call that a donor organ is available.

While this is incredible news, it comes with overwhelming challenges. After the transplant, Clint and his family will need to stay in Seattle for at least three months so doctors can monitor his recovery closely. The financial burden of this—travel costs, lodging, food, medical bills, and lost income—will be immense.

Right now, the family should be focused on healing and hope, not worrying about how to afford this critical journey. That’s where we can step in. With your support, we can help ease their financial stress and allow Clint to focus on what matters most—getting healthy and coming home to his little one.

Any contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference. Please consider donating and sharing this message to rally support for Clint and his family. They need us now more than ever. ❤️