Defence fund for 83 year old Canadian

Well-Respected Elderly Canadian Man Defends Himself Against Indian Invasion Legal & Medical Funds Needed

We are raising funds to support Gilles Martel, an 83 year-old longtime loved resident and pillar of his Canadian community. Gilles was the victim of constant harassment by an Indian individual. In defending himself, Gilles now finds himself in a position where the media is reportedly trying to twist it into an anti White narrative and portraying the aggressor as an innocent victim while millions of us have experienced the same onslaught of harassment by the same community.

Gilles, a well-respected figure in his community, was simply defending himself, his country and his home against an aggressor. Now, he urgently needs funds to cover his mounting legal expenses to fight these allegations, as well as the costs of medical treatment for any injuries sustained during the attack and support for the mental anguish he is experiencing. This is an anti-white attack where this pillar of the community is now being further victimized by the legal process.

The funds raised through this campaign will be used directly for:

* Legal defense to ensure Gilles receives fair representation.

* Medical expenses related to any physical harm.

* Support for the emotional and mental distress caused by this ordeal.

Thank you for your generosity.

#defendgilles

#stopantiwhitehate



