Help Me Gift a Quality Vacuum For A Housekeeper

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $120
Hello Everyone,
A friend’s housekeeper’s commercial vacuum broke. Her income depends on cleaning houses, apartments, etc and a good quality vacuum will set her back financially. A quality vacuum costs anywhere from 300-500, so my goal is to raise $500 for her to get a good long-lasting vacuum for her income.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.