Gideon Mexico Building Trip

Goal:

 USD $1,600

Raised:

 USD $675

Campaign created by Gideon Cyr

Campaign funds will be received by Gideon Cyr

In January, A group of about 40 people from New Hampshire are going to Chetumal, Mexico to build two churches. A few people have gone ahead to prepare foundations. When we get there we will work on the structures and roofs. I have gone to this area of Mexico twice before. The local churches do not have a good place to meet and serve their community. I enjoy going working hard and helping in this practical way. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Alex Juergens
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Go bless them my friend.

