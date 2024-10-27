Giada Ragusa Mare Nostrum Cup International Tourna

Hello to everyone,

We need your help! Counting on our family, friends and community to support on making our daughters dream a reality. Giada is 11 year old female who has a natural talent for soccer, a sport she has been playing for last 3 years. Just recently, Giada made the top 50 players in the province of Quebec in her age category and also in the final process of making l’académie CF Montreal. In addition Giada was selected along with other players in her age to represent Canada at the Mare Nostrum Cup International Tournament which will take place under the auspices of FIFA from April 17-20 2025 in Spain. It is an international event that brings together the world’s soccer elite in categories that correspond to the age of the participants. So there are very young players but also young players that aspire to a professional career and will give everything they have to catch the attention of scouts around the world.

This is without a doubt an opportunity of a lifetime.

Please help Giada live this exciting adventure! The funds raised will be used to offset the cost of transportation, lodging and other tournament related fees. A tax receipt can be issued if requested for any amount of $100 or more. Please send your request with your contact information to tonygiosina@bell.net.

thanking you in advance.

Giosina & Tony