Ghosts Medical Care

GHOST is a 9 month old Husky located in Johnson City TN. It was originally believed that Ghost had been hit by a car, until the x-rays told a much different story. This sweet boy was shot in both front legs and left to suffer for days before being surrendered. Right now, he is battling a bad infection with both front legs fractured and bullets still lodged in his leg. The vet bills are costly as he needs continued medical care that consists of numerous vet appointments, medications, bandage changes, and an expensive orthopedic surgery to repair one of the leg fractures.

One vet suggested euthanasia based on the fact that the surgery would be expensive and time consuming. Humans have failed this puppy once already, so let’s raise the funds to care for him properly.

Ghost is currently in a foster home doing well with both front legs splinted, receiving pain management, extensive antibiotics, and being transported to veterinary appointments as needed. The infection is improving and Ghost will have a great outcome after his surgery.