Supporting the Gettone Family

Campaign created by Nahir Svadbik

Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Gettone

We are heartbroken to share that our beloved father-in-law, Vernon Sr. has gone home to be with Jesus. In the midst of our grief, we are also facing the financial burden that comes with funeral expenses and helping our mother-in-law adjust to this sudden loss. We’re doing everything we can to support her during this difficult time, but we humbly ask for any help you can offer to ease the costs and ensure she’s taken care of in the days ahead. Every donation, no matter the size, means so much to our family. 

Love,

Vernon Jr. and Rachel Gettone

The Svadbiks
$ 400.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Sending your family all the love in the world. May Jesus be your strength and may you feel the love of your church family 💜

