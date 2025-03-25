Brazil Mission Trip

I will be traveling with a team of 8 total people. We will be ministering in a village down the Amazon river. We are partnering with a husband and wife missionary team that has found it their life mission to serve the people in the jungle. Once we arrive, we will be picking up food, supplies and hammocks from the local market for our journey. Then we will begin our journey of taking a boat five hours down the Amazon river to our final destination. Our beds for the week will be hammocks hanging in the boat. While in the local village, we will be helping to support some building/repair projects of the local church structure. We will also be hosting a ‘bazaar”, which is essentially a large garage sale, where families come to get materials (clothing, medicine, flashlights, toys, etc.) that are needed, but all items will be given away for free. We will be purchasing most of these items to take with us before we leave the states. We will also have the opportunity to demonstrate God’s love by playing and engaging with the local children of the village. Any funding received will go directly towards the trip costs, as well as extra supplies that we will be purchasing to bless the people with.



