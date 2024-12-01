Help us get home

A Mother’s Journey to Reclaim Freedom and Safety

Dear Reader,

I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart, seeking support for myself and my three young daughters (ages 7, 10, and 15) as we make an urgent and difficult decision to leave a toxic and abusive situation. Over the past few years, my partner and I moved to Texas so that I could help him run his business. What began as a partnership has turned into a situation of financial and emotional control that has left me feeling trapped.

For the last several years, I have been subjected to verbal and emotional abuse, which has severely affected my well-being and my ability to care for and protect my children. My partner has gained control over all of our finances, and I am unable to earn my own income. I am required to ask for money even for basic needs, including healthcare for myself and my daughters. In addition, he has made it clear that he does not want to be a part of our lives, expressing hatred for both me and my children.

This situation is no longer sustainable. I need to regain control of our lives, our safety, and our well-being. I have made the difficult decision to leave and return home, where I can rebuild our lives in a safe and supportive environment. We plan to return by Christmas, but we need your help to make this possible.

The funds we are seeking will be used for:

Travel expenses: Flights or other transportation to get back home safely

Living expenses: Housing, food, and basic necessities as we transition back

Emergency funds: Any unexpected costs that may arise as we make this move

Legal or financial assistance: To ensure we are legally protected and to help me regain financial independence for myself and my daughters

This is not an easy decision, and it has not come without a great deal of pain and sacrifice. But it is imperative that we leave. Our safety, dignity, and future depend on it.

If you are able to support us in any way—whether through a financial contribution or by sharing this letter with others who may be able to help—we would be deeply grateful. Your support will help us regain our freedom, our health, and the life we deserve.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering this request. Your kindness and generosity mean more to us than words can express.





With gratitude and hope,