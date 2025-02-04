Help Me Get My Van Out of Impound – My Home & Busi

Campaign funds will be received by HARVEY E JANES
Hey everyone, my name is Harvey.
I’m in a desperate situation—my van has been impounded, and I need $1,500 to get it back before the fees keep stacking up.
This isn’t just any vehicle. It’s:
✔ My home – I live in my van, and without it, I have nowhere to sleep.
✔ My business – I run a pressure washing business, and my van carries my equipment to job sites. No van = no work = no income.
✔ My fresh start – I’ve been working hard to rebuild my life, and this van is my foundation. Losing it would be devastating.
Why I Need Your Help
Life threw me a curveball, and I don’t have the funds to get my van out on my own. Every extra day it sits in impound, the fees increase, making it even harder to recover.
I’m asking for $1,500 to cover the impound fees and get back on my feet.
How You Can Help
If 150 people donate just $10 each, I can get my van back and keep pushing forward. Even a small amount makes a huge difference. If you can’t donate, sharing this with others would mean the world to me.
Giving Back
I believe in paying it forward. If you help me, I’ll find a way to thank you—whether it’s through a personal shoutout, a free pressure washing service (for locals in Phoenix), or sending some cool collectibles from my collection.
This van is my lifeline, and I refuse to give up. With your help, I can get back to work and back on track.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Harvey
I’m rooting for you!!! Wishing you the best!!!!
I believe in you Harvey! You can do this!! Sending you all the good vibes ♡
Love you dog, remember you still have a choice
Get well brother. Love you. Find a new and safe way to medicate and cope from all the pain and loss. I know you will. You got lots of heart you got this.
It's not much Harv but I love you and rooting for you. Take care my dude ❤️
