HBCSL Gong For Patty

Goal:
USD $1,700
Raised:
USD $1,120
Our fearless leader is soon going to celebrate an anniversary as our minister. She has stated that she wants a BIG gong. Can we join together and get one for her? My hope it to get a beautiful gong, stand and nice mallets. A gong would be a lovely addition to our services.
Together we can make this happen.
Let's Do This!
