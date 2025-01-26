Campaign Image

HBCSL Gong For Patty

 USD $1,700

 USD $1,120

Campaign created by Mary Michelle Schomburg

Our fearless leader is soon going to celebrate an anniversary as our minister. She has stated that she wants a BIG gong. Can we join together and get one for her? My hope it to get a beautiful gong, stand and nice mallets. A gong would be a lovely addition to our services.

Together we can make this happen.


Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
54 minutes ago

Terry Michelle Schomburg
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Let's Do This!

