Legal Defense Fund for Rebecca K

Hello, my name is Rebecca K. and I am reaching out to you today because I am in dire need of your support. I was recently arrested and extradited for Bail Jumping and False Application for Food Stamps. I am now facing legal proceedings and I am seeking financial assistance to cover the costs of my legal defense.
As a single mother of seven, I have always worked hard to provide for my family and never expected to find myself in this situation. However, due to circumstances beyond my control, I made a mistake that has led me to where I am today. I am truly sorry for my actions and I am willing to take full responsibility for them.
I am seeking financial support to hire a skilled attorney who can help me navigate the legal system and work towards a fair resolution. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards covering the costs of my legal defense and bail bond.
I understand that not everyone may be able to support me financially, but I would like to ask that you consider sharing this campaign with your network and loved ones. Your support and generosity can make a real difference in my life and the lives of my children.
Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me. I am truly grateful for any help you can provide. 💕 #LegalDefenseFund #RebeccaK #SupportSingleMothers
Get back home soon. We Love You Rebecca. Good Luck.
Get back home Rebecca. Best of Luck.
