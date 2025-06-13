Help Us Get To Harvard

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $720
Campaign funds will be received by Antanika Barnes
My name is Antanika and I’m a proud single mother to an incredible young man, Lamont, who is entering his senior year of high school this fall. Through hard work, determination, and countless late nights of studying, my son has achieved something extraordinary — he has been accepted into the prestigious Harvard Summer School program for a 4-week academic experience this summer! 🙌🎓
This opportunity is not just a dream come true — it’s a major step toward his future. As a student from a single-parent household, this program offers him exposure, college preparation, and a chance to thrive among other brilliant young minds.
We have been blessed to receive some support, but we still need help covering the remaining costs for flights, school supplies, lodging, and daily living expenses in Cambridge, MA.
We’re seeking to raise $3000
cover:
✈️ Roundtrip airfare
🏨 Lodging
📚 School supplies and materials
🍽️ Meals and living expenses
As a single mom, I’ve done everything in my power to support my son’s dreams. Now I’m reaching out to our community — family, friends, and kind-hearted supporters — to help give him the chance of a lifetime.
Every donation, no matter the size, brings him one step closer to Harvard this summer.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping a determined young man take one step closer to his future! ❤️
With gratitude,
A Mother
Congratulations and God speed in your future endeavor with more great blessings ahead.
Congratulations to U and your entire family...well done‼️
Keep up the good work
I am so proud of my handsome young man. Stay on your right pathway. From here nothing but up. CONGRATS
So proud of you and Lamont! I praise God for what he's doing through you and your sons!
I wish you much success and personal triumph. Love Val & Devon
I'm so proud of this young man.
Congratulations!!!
