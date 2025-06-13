Help Us Get To Harvard

My name is Antanika and I’m a proud single mother to an incredible young man, Lamont, who is entering his senior year of high school this fall. Through hard work, determination, and countless late nights of studying, my son has achieved something extraordinary — he has been accepted into the prestigious Harvard Summer School program for a 4-week academic experience this summer! 🙌🎓





This opportunity is not just a dream come true — it’s a major step toward his future. As a student from a single-parent household, this program offers him exposure, college preparation, and a chance to thrive among other brilliant young minds.





We have been blessed to receive some support, but we still need help covering the remaining costs for flights, school supplies, lodging, and daily living expenses in Cambridge, MA.





We’re seeking to raise $3000

cover:





✈️ Roundtrip airfare

🏨 Lodging

📚 School supplies and materials

🍽️ Meals and living expenses





As a single mom, I’ve done everything in my power to support my son’s dreams. Now I’m reaching out to our community — family, friends, and kind-hearted supporters — to help give him the chance of a lifetime.





Every donation, no matter the size, brings him one step closer to Harvard this summer.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping a determined young man take one step closer to his future! ❤️





With gratitude,

A Mother