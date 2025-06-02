Georg is an elderly German citizen, who came to the United States to donate a kidney to a woman he had never met, but who needed him. Ultimately, Sonya was too ill for the transplant. She had no one to care for her and her diabetes was not under control, so Georg went back to Germany, sold everything he had and moved to the States to take care of her. He arrived legally both times into the country. Eventually they married, and Georg continued to care for her until her death in July of 2024.

Your money will help him complete the path to citizenship within 15 months, allowing him to stay in the U.S. and fulfill his dream. Once a citizen, he can regain his pension and obtain medical assistance, housing in an assisted living space, and insulin for his diabetes.

Since 2017, Georg has applied for citizenship 3 times, but each time was denied for lack of funds. Sonya and Georg lived off of both their pensions placing them well below the federal poverty line and now Georg only has $500 a month to cover his rent ($850), electric ($150), and essentials. The cost of filing the paperwork with the help of an attorney is $8065. Any money over that amount, will help to pay his rent and electric and get him much needed medical aid for his diabetes.

Without your help Georg will remain in limbo, unable to leave or stay, becoming homeless from lack of funds to pay for basic needs. With your generosity, he will be able to stay in the United States and live with dignity. He will be a man with hope.

Thank you so very much for your charity and kindness. God is good...All the time.