Support a Nurse & Nature

I have been blessed and honored with an opportunity to serve as a Nurse volunteer 4-6 weeks at a ranch in Yellowstone National Park for a spiritual retreat, where individuals will be learning about Jesus, the Holy Spirit, Saint Germain and nature. It entails, gaining Spiritual education, individual & international prayer, spiritual growth, & Nature Mountain hikes. I would have the opportunity to do what I love (First Aid Response) and be surrounded by God‘s creation with your assistance. This will assist me with transportation & housing & you'd be sending one of the World's best First Responders. ThanQ you💜