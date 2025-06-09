Support a Nurse & Nature

Goal:
USD $3,300
Raised:
USD $872
Campaign funds will be received by Monique Augustine
I have been blessed and honored with an opportunity to serve as a Nurse volunteer 4-6 weeks at a ranch in Yellowstone National Park for a spiritual retreat, where individuals will be learning about Jesus, the Holy Spirit, Saint Germain and nature. It entails, gaining Spiritual education, individual & international prayer, spiritual growth, & Nature Mountain hikes. I would have the opportunity to do what I love (First Aid Response) and be surrounded by God‘s creation with your assistance. This will assist me with transportation & housing & you'd be sending one of the World's best First Responders. ThanQ you💜
God ordain every encounter and guide you into His plan for you my Dear Sister. God Bless
Thanks for the work you are doing Nicci! Enjoy the beautiful country! Myra
❤️
You are wonderful!!
You are Amazing!!
AK💞
🙏🏾🥰
Safe Travels and Healing!
Monique you are a blessing to all who know you! Thank you for the work you do in helping others in this insane medical Pharmakeia environment. You will be blessed for all you do my dear sweet Sister in Christ. Love you loads!
May God Bless your endeavor🙏🏻❤️
July 17th, 2025
July 8th, 2025
Greetings family & friends,
Our 6.5 mile trek up the mountain & back was successful, thanks for your prayers & contributions! We only had a few out of 55 with mild scrapes & for this I am grateful to God for!
June 27th, 2025
Greetings beautiful people, I am safe & sound in beautiful Gardiner Montana, sitting at the heart of beautiful Yellowstone National Park! We had wonderful prayers this morning both personal & for the World. After last night’s prayer session the birds were singing loudly as if they joined us, it was amazing to hear 💜💜💜. In one of the gardens is a beautiful dedication to Jesus!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.