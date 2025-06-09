Support a Nurse & Nature

Campaign Image

I have been blessed and honored with an opportunity to serve as a Nurse volunteer 4-6 weeks at a ranch in Yellowstone National Park for a spiritual retreat, where individuals will be learning about Jesus, the Holy Spirit, Saint Germain and nature. It entails, gaining Spiritual education, individual & international prayer, spiritual growth, & Nature Mountain hikes. I would have the opportunity to do what I love (First Aid Response) and be surrounded by God‘s creation with your assistance. This will assist me with transportation & housing & you'd be sending one of the World's best First Responders. ThanQ you💜

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

God ordain every encounter and guide you into His plan for you my Dear Sister. God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Thanks for the work you are doing Nicci! Enjoy the beautiful country! Myra

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
14 days ago

You are wonderful!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

You are Amazing!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

AK💞

Shalonda Hoskins
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

🙏🏾🥰

Fredrick Lee
$ 150.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
21 days ago

Safe Travels and Healing!

Maria Morais
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Monique you are a blessing to all who know you! Thank you for the work you do in helping others in this insane medical Pharmakeia environment. You will be blessed for all you do my dear sweet Sister in Christ. Love you loads!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

May God Bless your endeavor🙏🏻❤️

Update #3

July 17th, 2025

This beautiful portion of my journey is coming to an end here in amazing Montana. I have loved every minute of my time here. The good, challenging & in between. I want to ThanQ each of you for your love & support!💜💜💜
Update Update #3 Image
Update #2 Maitreya Mountain

July 8th, 2025

Greetings family & friends,

Our 6.5 mile trek up the mountain & back was successful, thanks for your prayers & contributions! We only had a few out of 55 with mild scrapes & for this I am grateful to God for!

Update Update #2 Maitreya Mountain Image
Update #1

June 27th, 2025

Greetings beautiful people, I am safe & sound in beautiful Gardiner Montana, sitting at the heart of beautiful Yellowstone National Park! We had wonderful prayers this morning both personal & for the World. After last night’s prayer session the birds were singing loudly as if they joined us, it was amazing to hear 💜💜💜. In one of the gardens is a beautiful dedication to Jesus!

Update Update #1 Image

