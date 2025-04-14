Gavin Aho Memorial Fund

Gavin Aho, husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, tragically passed away in an unfortunate accident. In light of this tragedy, if you feel led, please consider a gift of any size to help the family with funeral expenses and life going forward. Tragedy’s are unexpected and we know that life is hard for those left behind. Please remember the family, his wife, children, and extended family in prayer at this time as we process this unexpected loss and grief.

Thank you in advance for any donation and heartfelt generosity at this time.