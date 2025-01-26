GAVIN VILLARREAL HISTORY & J6 RECOVERY FUND

https://x.com/GV_Historian

Hello, and a good day to all...

My name is Gavin Villarreal, I'm a historian and researcher from the beautiful Pacific Northwest, formerly of Tacoma, Washington (T-town!) and now based out of lovely Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

My primary areas of study are the Spanish colonial history of the Pacific Northwest, and the early maritime / regional history of New England.

My research in the field of Pacific Northwest studies is an extension of the work and findings of Donald M. Viles, author of "Hidden Heritage of New Spain." Mr. Viles was one of only a handful of historians who are responsible for ensuring that an entire epoch of North American history was not lost to the ages; chronicling the true colonial expansion of the Spanish empire on this continent. Viles' work was centered on the "Spanish Geographical adjustment rule," in which Spain intentionally distorted the locations of their North American colonies by 20 degrees of latitude. This was in order to conceal from England, France, and other European rivals the extent of their empire and mining locations in the northern territories of New Spain: modern-day Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and British Columbia. It is my sincere hope that my findings (when finally finished and compiled into a sizeable volume) will do justice to the work of a great Northwest historian, and contribute a valuable body of evidence to this occult topic.

But along with my historical endeavors, I also am a J6er, (kid brother of fugitive J6er Adam Villarreal) and together we spent the last four years of our lives eluding a corrupt FBI and DOJ under former Attorney General Merrick Garland. The emotional and physical toll upon our lives was overwhelming, but we knew if we could outlast this terrible era of corruption, we would survive. And survive we did. God in Jesus Christ guided us through this ordeal, and we now (along with our fellow J6ers) can look forward to a period of recovery and restoration.

I am requesting assistance from interested benefactors to fund my historical investigations: travel, research, printing, and administrative expenses; but also to cover current medical expenses (I do unfortunately have a neurological condition that has been a constant presence in my life for the last 14 years)…

Any contributions to the fund are so greatly appreciated, and will be giving me the opportunity to pursue my studies and passion, along with recovering my health and well-being... The true chance of a lifetime.

Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.





Regards,

G.



