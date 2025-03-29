Campaign Image

The Galvez Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,175

Dear Family we are asking you today to help the Galvez Family in their time of need. Our brother husband Father and Son Richardo Galvez has passed away and the family is hurting dearly please help in any way you can even if it's just a prayer. Thank you to all and stay strong for the family.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
Just now

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 minute ago

Jessica Pulido
$ 100.00 USD
8 minutes ago

All my love

Damion and Shania
$ 25.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Kathy HASTINGS
$ 25.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Sending all my love and prays

