Support Gages mission trip to Belize

Join Me in Serving Those Who Need It Most

Hey friends,I want to invite you into something deeply meaningful to me. This summer, I’ll be returning to Belize for my second mission trip—a journey that has already changed my life, and the lives of hundreds of others. I’ll be serving in a medical clinic in the city, preparing and serving meals in rural villages, and helping build safe houses for survivors of human trafficking.



This work is personal. I’ve seen firsthand what compassion, presence, and a willing heart can do in communities that are hurting. On my first trip to Belize, I was able to pour into lives through simple, powerful acts of service—and I’ve carried that impact with me ever since. In fact, this year alone, I’ve already fully funded and served on three mission trips across the U.S., and I feel called to keep saying yes—yes to going, yes to serving, yes to being a light where it's needed most.

That’s where you come in.



To make this trip to Belize possible, I’m raising funds to cover the cost of my flight, housing, and meals while I’m there. Every dollar will go directly to helping me serve—whether in the clinic, over a shared lunch in a rural village, or while laying the foundation of safety and dignity for trafficking victims and if I raise more than what’s needed? That overflow will go straight toward my next mission trip later this year in El Salvador, where I plan to continue this work with the same heart and purpose.

If you’ve ever wanted to be part of something bigger than yourself, this is it. Your support—financial, spiritual, or both—makes a real difference.



Thank you for believing in this mission, and in me.



With gratitude, Gage West.









