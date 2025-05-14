Help Gadisa Get Healing

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $1,615
Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Starkey
We’re stepping out in faith to ask for your prayers and support as we send our son, Gadisa, to Capstone Treatment Center—a Christ-centered residential program that helps young men heal emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and physically.
Capstone is unlike any other program. It combines high-level clinical therapy with the foundation of biblical truth. Through counseling, mentorship, and a structured environment grounded in faith, Capstone helps teens overcome trauma, anxiety, addiction, identity struggles, and more. We believe this is the right next step for Gadisa’s healing and transformation.
You can learn more about the program here:
👉 https://www.capstonewellness.com/capstone
The full cost of treatment is $119,500, and unfortunately, insurance does not cover any of it. We’re incredibly grateful to share that we’ve been awarded a $45,000 scholarship, which will be evenly applied to the four main payments. This is a tremendous blessing—but we are still responsible for covering the remaining $74,500.
Here’s the updated cost breakdown:
Final owed per installment:
This cost covers:
We’re praying and trusting God to help us raise $50,000 to offset these costs. Your generosity—whether through giving, prayer, or sharing—will directly support Gadisa’s healing journey.
Up until recently, I (Jonathan) was the sole provider for our family. My wife now earns a small salary through her nonprofit ministry, but we’re still in a challenging financial season. Even so, we’ve remained committed to giving and missions—believing that God will provide, often through His people.
If you feel led to give, thank you deeply. If not, please join us in praying for Gadisa’s heart to be softened, his mind renewed, and his life redirected toward the purpose God has for him.
Thank you for walking with us in faith.
With gratitude,
The Starkey Family
We love you and we are with you in this healing journey son! Godspeed.
I pray that Gadisa finds the healing desired.
We love your family and hope he is getting settled in well!
We pray complete healing over Gadisa in Jesus' mighty name! Amen!
