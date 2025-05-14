Help Gadisa Get Healing

We’re stepping out in faith to ask for your prayers and support as we send our son, Gadisa, to Capstone Treatment Center—a Christ-centered residential program that helps young men heal emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and physically.

Capstone is unlike any other program. It combines high-level clinical therapy with the foundation of biblical truth. Through counseling, mentorship, and a structured environment grounded in faith, Capstone helps teens overcome trauma, anxiety, addiction, identity struggles, and more. We believe this is the right next step for Gadisa’s healing and transformation.

You can learn more about the program here:

👉 https://www.capstonewellness.com/capstone

The full cost of treatment is $119,500, and unfortunately, insurance does not cover any of it. We’re incredibly grateful to share that we’ve been awarded a $45,000 scholarship, which will be evenly applied to the four main payments. This is a tremendous blessing—but we are still responsible for covering the remaining $74,500.





Here’s the updated cost breakdown:

$7,000 deposit (already paid; deducted from the first payment)

Four payments of $28,125 due on Days 1, 31, 61, and 90

Scholarship applied: $11,250 off each payment





Final owed per installment:

Day 1: $9,875 (after $11,250 scholarship and $7,000 deposit applied)

Day 31: $16,875

Day 61: $16,875

Day 90: $16,875





This cost covers:

90–96 days of residential treatment

12 weeks of aftercare

A follow-up tune-up

A reunion weekend





We’re praying and trusting God to help us raise $50,000 to offset these costs. Your generosity—whether through giving, prayer, or sharing—will directly support Gadisa’s healing journey.

Up until recently, I (Jonathan) was the sole provider for our family. My wife now earns a small salary through her nonprofit ministry, but we’re still in a challenging financial season. Even so, we’ve remained committed to giving and missions—believing that God will provide, often through His people.

If you feel led to give, thank you deeply. If not, please join us in praying for Gadisa’s heart to be softened, his mind renewed, and his life redirected toward the purpose God has for him.

Thank you for walking with us in faith.

With gratitude,

The Starkey Family