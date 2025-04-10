Supporting Gabrielle's journey to recovery

On March 24th, Gabrielle suffered life-altering third-degree burns on her abdomen and thighs. After receiving inadequate care at an unamed local hospital, care was transferred to a specialized burn center for urgent skin graft surgery. Gabrielle is scheduled for another surgery next week with possibly one more expected after that.





Gabrielle faces mounting medical bills and personal expenses.

Having recently started a new job she is without health insurance, putting Gabrielle is in a vulnerable position in her young adult life. Despite her courage and determination, her recovery will be longer than anticipated and challenging.





We are a prideful family and asking for help does not come easily. We’re reaching out for your help. Donations will ease the financial strain of her medical expenses and allow her to focus on healing. Even sharing her story can make a world of difference.





Thank you for your compassion and support as we help Gabrielle through this difficult chapter. Every contribution brings her closer to recovery.